V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after purchasing an additional 995,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

