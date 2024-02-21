V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 2,068 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

