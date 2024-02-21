V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

