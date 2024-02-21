Valaris (VAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valaris Trading Down 1.7 %

VAL opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Valaris has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $78.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valaris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

