Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Upgraded by Cormark to “Top Pick”

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.00. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of TSE VLE traded up C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.40. 828,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,986. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$447.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.05. Valeura Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$4.47.

Insider Activity at Valeura Energy

In other Valeura Energy news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 220,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$822,800.00. In other Valeura Energy news, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$30,870.00. Also, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$822,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 430,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,281. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

