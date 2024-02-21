Van Elle Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VANL stock opened at GBX 39.30 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.13. The company has a market capitalization of £41.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 0.92. Van Elle has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

In other Van Elle news, insider Mark Cutler bought 100,000 shares of Van Elle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($49,106.02). 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

