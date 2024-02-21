Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $196.56. 42,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.12. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

