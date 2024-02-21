Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1,655.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.44. 421,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,701. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $176.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

