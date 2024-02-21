Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,059 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

