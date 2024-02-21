Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is True Wealth Design LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 9.0% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $26,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,132,000 after purchasing an additional 250,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330,160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

