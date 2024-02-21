Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.8% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

