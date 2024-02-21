Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $71,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,323,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.49. The stock had a trading volume of 84,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,745. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $231.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.