Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $336,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

VONG traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 89,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.98 and a one year high of $85.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

