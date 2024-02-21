Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 39,562 shares.The stock last traded at $220.46 and had previously closed at $221.23.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9149 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
