Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 39,562 shares.The stock last traded at $220.46 and had previously closed at $221.23.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9149 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after buying an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

