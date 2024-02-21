Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. 324,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

