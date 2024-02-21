Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VBK traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.18. 66,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $251.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

