Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,569,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,599,000 after purchasing an additional 258,246 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 179,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 56,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. 704,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.