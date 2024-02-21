Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
