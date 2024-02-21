Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.6 %

VRSK opened at $248.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.95. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

