Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $248.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

