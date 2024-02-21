Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.515-7.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.11.

VRT stock traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,244,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

