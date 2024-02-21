Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.575-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. 17,244,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,977. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.