Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

