Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $172,431.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $172,431.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $317,830. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

