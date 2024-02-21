Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.5 %

VMUK stock opened at GBX 159.70 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.96. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.30 ($2.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virgin Money UK

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($58,958.85). In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Sara Weller acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($9,317.55). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($58,958.85). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,076,800. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMUK. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.34) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.77) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.50).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMUK

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.