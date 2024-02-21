Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.5 %
VMUK stock opened at GBX 159.70 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.96. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.30 ($2.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.88.
Insider Transactions at Virgin Money UK
In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($58,958.85). In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Sara Weller acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($9,317.55). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($58,958.85). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,076,800. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
