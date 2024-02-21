Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.55.
V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Insider Activity at Visa
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of V opened at $275.15 on Friday. Visa has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $281.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.38.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.