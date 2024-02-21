Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:VSH traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,476. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.26.
Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Report on Vishay Intertechnology
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Vishay Intertechnology Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vishay Intertechnology
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.