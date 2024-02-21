Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 64 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $319,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,537,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,729,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.98. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $439.14.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

