Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.00. 122,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,977. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.09 and a one year high of $191.96.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

