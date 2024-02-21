Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. 43,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,654. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.