Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 396 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after buying an additional 1,085,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $246.20. 896,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,886. The company has a market cap of $347.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $250.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

