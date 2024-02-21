Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 6.25% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUFB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 57,289 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

