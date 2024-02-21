Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.55% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JGRO stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $68.01.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.