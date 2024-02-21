Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 475,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,440. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

