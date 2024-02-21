Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.86 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE remained flat at $60.48 during trading on Wednesday. 116,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,719. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

