Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $144,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in International Paper by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. 1,308,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,162. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

