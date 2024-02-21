Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 339 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after buying an additional 589,881 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 383,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

