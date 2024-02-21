Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,332 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,539 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

