Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,348,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,820 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 2,158,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,953. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

