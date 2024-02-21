Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,008,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,954,520. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.