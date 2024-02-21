Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of META traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,215,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,332,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $488.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 978,095 shares of company stock valued at $378,600,484. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.