Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,403. Vistra has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.