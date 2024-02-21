Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra
Vistra Stock Up 0.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.