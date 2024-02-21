Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $6.47 or 0.00012674 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $181.75 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.61747391 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $11,986,825.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

