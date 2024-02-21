W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 240,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.44.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $935.04. 66,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,639. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $871.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $978.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

