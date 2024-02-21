Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 9,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 54,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WALD

Waldencast Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 19.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waldencast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.