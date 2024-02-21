Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-7.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $667.6-674.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.93 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-7.120 EPS.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,406,397.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

