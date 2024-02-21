Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,193,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 1,036,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

