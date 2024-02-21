Waste Connections, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:WCN)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WCN opened at C$226.16 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$228.38. The firm has a market cap of C$58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$192.51.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.