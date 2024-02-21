Waste Connections, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.10.

Shares of WCN opened at C$226.16 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$228.38. The firm has a market cap of C$58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$192.51.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

