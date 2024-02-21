Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $167.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 85,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after buying an additional 59,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.