Wedbush Comments on AppLovin Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AppLovin in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

AppLovin Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:APP opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,331,593 shares of company stock worth $50,770,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

